Missing Upstate New York Hiker Found On Route 9 With No Shoes, Shirt

A missing Upstate New York man was found a few days after he disappeared. But his shoes and shirt were missing.

The New York State DEC confirmed DEC Forest Rangers helped finding a missing man from Glens Falls. The news was released on Wednesday in the latest "DEC Forest Rangers -- Week in Review."

Glens Falls, New York Man Goes Missing Hiking

On June 18, at 11:45 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a concerned party about a subject who was last seen the day before on the Pack Forest nature trail.

Forest Rangers Kabrehl and Savarie performed linear searches throughout the overnight, but couldn't find the missing man.

Wilderness Search: Town of Warrensburg, Warren County

The search continued the next morning. Around 8:45 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s office reported the missing 45-year-old from Glens Falls was found walking on Route 9.

It's unclear why, but the 45-year-old was found walking on Route 9 in Warren County without shoes or a shirt.

DEC Forest Rangers interviewed the man. He told officials he got lost in the woods on June 17 and managed to find his way back to a main street on June 19.

The unnamed man was taken to a nearby hospital for dehydration treatment, officials say.

