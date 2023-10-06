Missing Upstate New York Child Raped Many Times By Hudson Valley Babysitter

After a missing child was found, officials determined she was raped by her babysitter.

On Thursday, the Ulster County DA's office announced an Ulster County man was convicted of multiple counts rape.

Ulster County DA's Office Announces Jury Conviction Of Highland, New York Man

Charles Burgher, 32, of Highland, NY was convicted of five counts of rape in the second degree and three counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree following a four-day jury trial.

“This case highlights the commendable cooperation by multiple law enforcement agencies in Ulster County. The Town of Ulster Police Department captured the defendant in the nick of time as he had planned on running off with the child the following morning to New York City to begin a new life with her. We thank the Jury for their consideration of the facts and evidence in this case.” Senior Assistant District Attorney Nicholas LaStella said.

Ulster County, New York Babysitter Raped Child

The jury determined Burgher raped a child-victim. The two were neighbors in Highland, New York for most of 2022 and Burgher often watched his neighbors four children, including the victim.

Burgher raped the child between August 2022 until November 7, 2022.

Child Victim Goes Missing, Found At Motel in Lake Katrine

On Monday, November 7, 2022, the victim's mother filed a missing person’s report with the Town of Lloyd Police Department when she did not return home from school.

An investigation led law enforcement officials to the 9W Motel in Lake Katrine, where the child was recovered safely.

She was brought to the hospital where a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner collected forensic evidence that ensured this prosecution and conviction, officials say.

Arrested After Long Standoff At Town Of Ulster Motel

Burgher was arrested after a five-and-a-half-hour standoff with law enforcement at the 9W Motel in the Town of Ulster.

He finally surrendered to authorities when the Kingston-Ulster Emergency Services Unit was about to force entry into the room, officials note.

“The child victim displayed a lot of courage in taking the witness stand and testifying in detail about the repeated acts of sexual assault committed against her by the defendant. Sex crimes against children will not be tolerated in our community," Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Culmone-Mills said.

It's unclear how many years he may be sentenced to, but officials state it he "faces (a) significant period of incarceration in state prison when he is sentenced."

