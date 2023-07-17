Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Officials are hoping you can help find these missing children. When you have a chance, please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.

In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing. Here's how you can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

45 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

The 45 children have gone missing from New York State between Jan. 7, 2023, and July 17, 2023, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Missing Children From Long Island, NYC Metro, Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, and Western New York

Did You Spot A Missing New York Child

Call 911 or 1-800-THE-Lost If you see any of these missing people. You can also call New York State Police or you're local police department. Or call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

If you are a parent or guardian of one of the missing children and they have been found contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have them take down your child's missing photo.

