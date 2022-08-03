Missing Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead On Taconic in New York

A young woman who was reported missing by her Hudson Valley family was found dead.

Katherine Garcia, 23, of New Windsor went missing early Sunday morning.

Orange County, New York Woman Goes Missing in Dutchess County, New York

"My cousin Katherine has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, probably on her way home to New Windsor, New York, in a black Hyundai Tucson," Rodriguez Garcia wrote on Facebook.

The 23-year-old from Orange County was last seen around Hopewell Junction and Lagrangeville in Dutchess County, New York on Sunday, July 31. It was believed she was traveling from Dutchess County back to her home in New Windsor, New York.

She was last seen wearing a red dress and driving a black Hyundai Tuscan with a plate number of HPL-6286.

New Windsor, New York Woman Goes Missing in Lagrangeville, New York

Garcia was described as being a 23-year-old 5'2" 150-pound woman with brown eyes and black hair with highlights

Missing New Windsor, New York Woman Found Dead

Unfortunately, Garcia was later found deceased. She passed away on Monday, August 1, according to her obituary.

"KATHERINE GARCIA Has Been Found, We Send Our Love and Condolences To the family," Hope Alive 845 stated on Facebook in an update to its missing post regarding Garcia.

Missing Orange County, New York Woman Found Dead on Taconic in Dutchess County

Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue confirmed Garcia was the person who was found dead following an accident on the Taconic State Parkway.

The rollover accident was reported by Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. The rollover crash occurred on the Taconic State Parkway southbound near mile marker 37.5 in East Fishkill, New York, not far from the Interstate 84 exit.

First responders searched the nearby woods for the vehicle and later reported the vehicle went into the water. Garcia was found dead on the scene.

"Vehicle into the water possible victim still inside. Vehicle into the water possible victim still inside. In regards to a possible missing person from Sunday," Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue stated on Facebook.

Funeral Planned For Thursday in Newburgh, New York. Visitation for Garica will be held at Brooks Funeral Home in the City of Newburgh on Thursday, August 4 from 10:30-12:30 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to be held at St. Patrick's Church in Newburgh on Thursday, August 4 at 1 p.m, with entombment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, according to Garcia's obituary.

