Missing Hiker Found Dead in Hudson Valley

A 50-year-old man was found dead after going hiking in the Hudson Valley.

The DEC announced on Wednesday that back on Oct. 6 around 4 p.m., forest rangers responded to a search for a missing 50-year-old male in Platte Clove. Based on the information provided by a friend, the man was dropped off on Platte Clove Road and planned to hike down to the Plattekill Creek, camp, and then hike through to meet a friend at Saugerties Bridge on Becker Road.

Using that information, forest rangers began a search of Plattekill Creek. At 7:33 p.m., rangers found the hiker deceased in the town of Hunter approximately 1.25 miles upstream from Becker Road.

Forest Rangers Nelson and Gierloff secured the scene overnight. New York State Police and DEC's Bureau of Environmental Crime Investigations were notified. On Oct. 7 at 6 a.m., officials began investigating the scene and recovering the man. A technical rope system was set up on Platte Clove Road and involved multiple high and steep angle rope systems over the course of approximately 700 feet of elevation gain.