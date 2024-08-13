UPDATE: 17-Year-Old Girl Missing from Ulster County Found

UPDATE 8/13/24 - 4:15 P.M.: As of this evening, Hope Alive 845 shared that Tayla has been found.

Monday, August 12th was the last time one 17-year-old female from Marlborough was seen. Now, the community is asking the Hudson Valley for help to find the missing girl.

Missing 17-Year-Old from Ulster County, NY

Tayla Ciaio was last seen leaving the area of Blossom Hill Drive in Marlboro on Monday morning, August 12 around 10 am. Her intended destination is not known, however she has not been seen since, causing many to worry. She was seen departing the area on a white bicycle.

Blossom Hill Drive, Marlboro, NY Google Maps loading...

According to Hope Alive 845, Tayla Ciaio is 5 feet tall and approximately 120 lbs. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

It's unclear what Tayla Ciaio was wearing at the time when she was last spotted, but other identifying features include 2 tattoos. One tattoo is on her left forearm, described as Heart and Soul. The second tattoo is on her left collarbone and is a depiction of a red rose with Roman numerals running through the stem.

The Town of Marlborough Police Department is currently investigating as well.

Contact Information

If you have any information about Tayla Ciaio's whereabouts, you can contact the Hope Alive 845 tip line at 845-866-0442, the Hope Alive 845 office at 845-306-4586, the Town fo Marlborough Police Department at 845-795-2181, or Crissa Ciaio, Tayla's mother.

40 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York in 2024 40 kids have gone missing in the first four months of 2024. Take a look to see if you recognize any of them and can help bring them back home. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

According to the World Population Review, New York State is in the top 5 in the country for missing persons. New York State currently has 1,066 open missing persons cases. California tops the list with 3,362 open missing persons cases for 2024.