For the second straight season, the New York Jets have a ton of hype surrounding them this season and with good reason.

Before last season, the team added one of the best quarterbacks of all time with the trade for Aaron Rodgers, but his season ended after just four plays, and the Jets season went sideways.

Now with Rodgers back, so too is the hype surrounding the Jets.

In addition to Rodgers, the Jets have a talented group of wide receivers for him to throw to with third-year receiver Garrett Wilson, his former teammate in Green Bay, Allen Lazard, and some other young targets.

But after two soild seasons, it's Wilson who should have a breakout season in 2024 as the team tries to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1969?

According to most NJ sports books, including bet365 and Fanduel, Wilson could have a breakout campaign with Rodgers back under center.

He has gone over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons, but this could be his biggest season yet.

A deeper look at Wilson's first two years

Wilson had a huge rookie year for the Jets with 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four scores with subpar quarterback play. He followed that up last tear with another solid year, with 1,05 yards and 95 catches, but again had poor quarterback play.

I like Wilson to have a big season with Rodgers bqck throwing the football after dealing with multiple quarterbacks in 2022 and in 2023.

The play

I like Wilson to go over the 90.5 catch total, which is -110 at DraftKings sportsbook. I also think he will have his best season, and will take over 1,125.5 yards receiving yards at -105. Wilson hasn't been a big touchdown scorer, with just seven in two seasons, so I'll take the Under at +110 with some value there.

