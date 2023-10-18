Missing Fisherman Found Dead In Upstate New York
The search for a missing 68-year-old in Upstate New York ended in tragedy.
In its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review report, on Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced a missing man was found deceased.
Fisherman Goes Missing In Town of New Berlin, Chenango County, New York
On Thursday, Oct. 12 around 9:40 p.m., officials from Chenango County requested Forest Ranger assistance in the search for a missing 64-year-old.
The missing man's wife told officials that her husband drove his UTV to possibly to go fishing in the Town of New Berlin.
At 10:40 p.m., Ranger Burkholder found the UTV near a pond and saw personal items floating near a boat with a broken motor.
DEC Wilderness Recovery: Town of New Berlin, Chenango County, New York
At 11:37 p.m., members of the New Berlin Fire Department found the man dead in the water, according to the DEC.
The unnamed man was found deceased in the water, approximately 30 feet from shore.
The man was turned over to the Chenango County Medical Examiner.
