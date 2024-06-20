Missing Elderly Fisherman Found Dead In Upstate New York
An 82-year-old who went missing after telling family members he was going fishing in Upstate New York was found dead.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced a missing elderly fisherman was found dead. The confirmation was released in this DEC's latest "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions.
Wilderness Recovery: Village of Boonville, Oneida County, New York
On Friday around 8:30 a.m., six Forest Rangers responded to a search for a missing fisherman in the vicinity of the Black River.
New York State Police was also on the scene, using a K9, aviation, drone, airboat, and road patrol resources to search for the missing man. Boonville Search and Rescue also helped in the search.
Around noon on Friday, authorities found a witness who reported seeing the 82-year-old fishing the night before on a tributary to the main river.
Troopers Searching For 82-year-old Man From Clinton, New York
New York State Police identified the man as Thomas D. Sobik from Clinton, New York
Troopers found Sobik’s vehicle parked at the Black River fishing access point on Walker Road in the town of Boonville with no signs of him near it.
He was reported missing by his family on Thursday.
Officials then started searching the river and trails near the river for the missing 82-year-old.
Missing 82-Year-Old Found Dead Near Black River
Just after 1 p.m., New York State Police found the 82-year-old a trail leading from the river back to the road.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the DEC.
Sobik's cause of death hasn't been released, but there doesn’t appear to be any signs of foul play, according to New York State Police.
However, police note the investigation into the death is continuing.
