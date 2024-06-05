Missing Children From Canada Found In Upstate New York
Two children went missing while hiking in Upstate New York.
On Tuesday, the New York State New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review.
This week's report highlighted helping two children who got lost while hiking with their parents.
The weekly report highlights "Recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions."
Wilderness Search: Town of North Elba, Essex County
The Marcy Summit Steward contacted Ray Brook Dispatch about a 12-year-old and 15-year-old who somehow got separated from their parents on Mount Marcy just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.
The children are from Canada. They got lost from Marcy Dam when they took the Avalanche Lake trail instead of the trail to Marcy, according to the DEC.
Forest Rangers, Assistant Forest Rangers, and the Lake Colden Caretaker helped spread the word about the missing children and started searching for the pair.
Missing Children Found And Returned To Parents In Upstate New York
A group of children eventually found the children and helped redirect them to their parents.
The family was reunited at 12:34 p.m., the DEC reports.
