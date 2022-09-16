Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods

In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.

Dead Body Found By Hunters In Hyde Park, New York

The Hyde Park Police Department and New York State Forensic Intelligence Unit responded to preserve the scene. The body was removed from the woods by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office.

Wednesday evening the Hyde Park Police Department confirmed the dead body was found but was waiting for dental records to identify the deceased.

Many wondered if the deceased was 31-year-old Christopher A. Imperatore of Hyde Park who recently went missing after reporting he was going to the woods.

Autistic Dutchess County, New York Man Goes Missing

Imperatore went missing on August 27.

"Imperatore has a history of leaving his home and going to the woods for several days before returning," the Town of Hyde Park Police Department stated in a press release. "When he left on August 27 it was believed he was going to go into the woods for a few days and return (as) he did in the past."

When he did not return the Hyde Park Police Department was notified of Imperatore's disappearance on August 31.

The 31-year-old from Hyde Park was last seen in the area of Haviland Road in Dutchess County. Police describe him as being a 5'9" 110lbs. white man with glasses. He is bald on top with long hair in the back.

The Town of Hyde Park Police Department confirmed Imperatore was diagnosed with Autism and "has very limited verbal skills."

Police were told the 31-year-old left his home at 40 Haviland Road in Hyde Park, New York around 3 p.m. on August 27.

He left his home with two laundry bags loaded with unknown items. Police say he still might be carrying a drawstring laundry bag with The Laundromat logo (Violet Ave) on it.

Missing Hyde Park Man Found Dead In The Woods In Dutchess County

Sadly, Thursday evening police reported the Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office identified the dead body found in the woods as Imperatore.

Foul play is not suspected, police say.

"It is with heavy hearts that the deceased has been identified as Christopher Imperatore," the Town of Hyde Park Police Department stated. "The cause of death is still under investigation, but there is no indication of foul play. This is still an active investigation and more details will be released when available."

Anyone with information is asked to the Hyde Park Police Department at 845 229-9340.

