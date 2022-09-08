Help: Autistic Hudson Valley Man With Limited Verbal Skills Is Missing
Police are asking for help in finding a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills." It's believed the man left his home and went into the woods.
The Hyde Park Police Department is asking for help with locating Christopher A. Imperatore, a missing person who was last seen on August 27 in Dutchess County. On Tuesday, the Town of Hyde Park issued a press release in hopes the public can help find the missing man.
Autistic Dutches County Man Goes Missing
The 31-year-old from Hyde Park was last seen in the area of Haviland Road in Dutchess County. Police describe him as being a 5'9" 110lbs. white man with glasses. He is bald on top with long hair in the back. Hope Alive 845 reports Imperatore is Autistic.
The Town of Hyde Park Police Department confirmed Imperatore has been diagnosed with Autism and "has very limited verbal skills."
Description of Missing Hyde Park, New York Man
Christopher was last seen wearing a long sleeve plaid flannel jacket, dark gray and blue or black, a bright (fluorescent) orange hoodie which he could be wearing over or under the flannel jacket, dark-colored jeans, all black Nike Air Max sneakers and brown framed eyeglasses.
"Imperatore has a history of leaving his home and going to the woods for several days before returning," the Town of Hyde Park Police Department stated in a press release. "When he left on August 27 it was believed he was going to go into the woods for a few days and return like he did in the past."
When he did not return the Hyde Park Police Department was notified of Imperatore's disappearance on August 31.
Missing Man Left Home With Two Laundry Bags
Police were told the 31-year-old left his home at 40 Haviland Road in Hyde Park, New York around 3 p.m. on August 27.
He left his home with two laundry bags loaded with unknown items. Police say he still might be carrying a drawstring laundry bag with The Laundromat logo (Violet Ave) on it.
Anyone with information is asked to the Hyde Park Police Department at 845 229-9340.