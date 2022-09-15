Active Investigation: Hunters Find Dead Body in Hyde Park, NY

2 Hudson Valley hunters came across an unsettling scene earlier this week in the woods of Dutchess County.

The Hyde Park Police Department shared in a press release on their social media accounts on Wednesday, September 14th, that 2 hunters came across a dead body in the woods off a busy roadway in Hyde Park.

Google Maps

In the statement, Chief Benson of the Hyde Park Police Department explained that the 2 hunters came across the deceased body near Route 9G and made a call to police around 3:54 pm on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shortly after the call came in, the Town of Hyde Park Police as well as the New York State Police Forensics Intelligent Unit arrived at the scene. The Dutchess County Medical Examiner removed the body from the scene and is still waiting for dental records to identify the deceased.

This is still an active investigation and the Town of Hyde Park Police Department is asking the public to keep any rumored information about the deceased individual to themselves. The Town of Hyde Park Police Department wrote on Facebook:

We ask that rumors not be spread and that news outlets await a official police press release when a identity is confirmed out of respect for the deceased and the family. Thank you.

As more details about the case come in we'll make sure to update the story.

If you have any information regarding the case, the police are asking you to call the Hyde Park Police Department at 845-229-9340 or by email at HydeParkpolicetips@hydeparkny.us.

