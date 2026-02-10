Millions Of New Yorkers Suddenly “Sick” With “Super” Flu
Millions of New Yorkers suddenly got "sick" from the super flu. We've learned why.
If your office were less crowded on Monday. They likely cause a 24-hour super flu.
Millions of Americans Call Out Of Work On Super Sick Monday
This superflu, which for some reason only lasts 24-hours, impacted nearly one in five workers, according to career expert TopResume.
The majority of these workers weren't really "sick." 18 percent of those polled admit they call out sick the day after the Super Bowl, even when they weren’t actually sick.
That's a nationwide survey of full-time employees conducted in January 2026 by TopResume
Super Sick Monday Will Continue
Unless the day after the Super Bowl becomes a national holiday (), Super Sick Monday will continue.
Most said they called out the day after the Super Bowl say they plan to do it again.
Others say it depends on how late they stayed up watching the game, or what teams are playing.
What Generations Call Out The Most
The trend crosses generations, but young workers are leading the charge.
More than one in four Gen Z employees admitted to taking a post-Super Bowl sick day, with many saying they’ve done it more than once.
About 22 percent of millennials say they got hit with the Super flu. 13.08 percent of Gen X and 6.82 percent of Boomer workers have called in sick after Super Bowl celebrations
Men More Likely Than Women
Men are more likely than women to call in sick after the Big Game, with nearly a quarter of male workers admitting to doing it. Under 14 percent of women admitted to calling out after the Super Bowl.
Experts say part of the reason this annual trend persists is that the Monday after the Super Bowl isn’t a real holiday, but for many Americans, it feels like one.
Late nights, disrupted sleep, and a lack of motivation combine to create what many employees jokingly call a “recovery day.”
I didn't call out, but boy could I use that "recovery day."
