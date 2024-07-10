McDonald’s Says Goodbye To Many Beloved Items In New York
McDonald's has pulled the plug on a number of delicious menu items.
McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger recently confirmed salads won't be returning.
Salads Not Returning To McDonald's
"If people really want salads from McDonald’s we will gladly relaunch salads,” Erlinger told the Wall Street Journal. “But what our experience has proven is that’s not what the consumer’s looking for from McDonald’s."
McDonald’s started selling salads in the United States in 1987. In the 2000s, McDonald's McSalad Shakers and Premium Salads, later the fast-food giant introduced Bacon Ranch Salad with Crispy Chicken and the Southwest Salad with Artisan Grilled Chicken.
The Southwest Salad and Bacon Ranch Salad were two items I actually ordered a number of times when I wanted something fast and healthy. I was disappointed to learn McDonald's stopped selling the items.
In 2022, McDonald's removed many of its healthier options including grilled chicken and fruit-and-yogurt parfaits. I also loved the parfaits.
The McDonald's near you may still currently offer salad. That's because it might be leftover stock or a decision by the franchise owner, Geek Spin reports.
McPlant Also Removed
Erlinger also confirmed last month that the McPlant will be discontinued because it didn't sell.
“I don’t think the U.S. consumer is coming to McDonald’s looking for the McPlant or other plant-based proteins,” Erlinger said.
More Recent Discontinued Items At McDonald's
According to People, McDonald's has recently removed the following items from menus across the country. Note: It's possible (fingers crossed) some items will return at some point in the future.
- Big Mac Bacon Burger
- McRib
- Spicy Chicken McNuggets
- Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry
- Arch Deluxe
- McDonald's Szechuan Sauce
- Chicken Selects
- Fish McBites
- McSpaghetti
- Chicken Snack Wrap
