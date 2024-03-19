Massive Winning Mega Millions, Powerball Sold In Upstate New York, NYC

$1.5 billion is up for grabs in New York State as lottery fever continues!

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to grow, but a few New Yorkers are now millionaires.

Over $1.5 Billion Up For Grabs In New York State

The combined prizes for the upcoming Mega Millions and Powerball are now over $1.5 billion. That's because no one has hit either jackpot in months.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was back on Dec. 8, 2023. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024.

Mega Millions Nears $1 Billion

The Mega Millions jackpot is getting closer to a billion dollars.

The jackpot of Tuesday night's drawing is an estimated $875 million.

Powerball Nears $700 Million

No one hit Monday's Powerball Jackpot. That means if anyone hits Wednesday's jackpot the winner will earn at least $687 million.

Million-Dollar Winning Mega Millions, Powerball Sold In New York State

Despite no one winning any of the recent jackpots, there were two big winning tickets sold in New York State.

Second-Prize Powerball Sold In Queens, New York

Second-Prize Mega Millions Sold In Erie County, New York

