$256 Million Powerball Jackpot Claimed In New York

We've learned who claimed a quarter-billion-dollar lotto jackpot in New York State.

Hudson Valley Post recently learned that New York State is the best state for lotto winners.

New York Is The "Best State" For Mega Millions, Powerball Winners

In the past 20 years, New York State has had over 35 combined wins between Mega Millions and Powerball, according to Lucky.me.

In fact, Lucky.Me told Hudson Valley Post that after researching data from 1997-2024, they determined that the Empire State is the "best state for Mega Millions winners."

$256 Million Powerball Jackpot Win in New York

New York's luck continued in the Powerball. Lottery officials recently announced who claimed the $256,000,000 Powerball Prize from a drawing in late 2024.

The drawing took place back on Dec. 7, 2024. The winning numbers for that Powerball were: 01 31 43 55 57 and a Powerball of 22.

Queens-Based Company Wins Quarter-Billion Jackpot

According to the New York State lottery, Bayside-based DTSL Holdings Limited Liability Company purchased the winning ticket.

The Queens LLC decided to take a single lump sum payment of $75,628,885, after required withholdings, officials say.

Purchased At New York Supermarket

The New York State Lottery confirmed the $256,000,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Hua Lian Supermarket located on Parsons Blvd. in Flushing, New York.

