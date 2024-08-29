Massive Police Presence Expected Across All Of New York State

Drivers across New York State should expect to see more police patrolling roads and highways across the state over the next few days. Here's why.

AAA believes this Labor Day weekend will be one of the busiest ever when it comes to travel. About 10 percent more people are expected to travel during the holiday weekend this year compared to last.

Because of the "in travel and alcohol consumption" police across New York State will be cracking down on drunk driving.

New York State Police Participating In Labor Day DWI Crackdown

"Due to the increase the New York State Police has chosen to jointly participate in the National DWI Crackdown Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," New York State Police stated in a press release. "During this time, our goal will be to maximize DWI enforcement efforts and to ensure all who are traveling on the roadways are not injured or killed by an intoxicated or drug-impaired driver.

In 2023, State Police issued more than 8,700 tickets during the Labor Day weekend DWI crackdown.

Extra Police On Roads Across New York State

Starting Thursday and continuing until Tuesday, drivers across New York State can expect to see increased police on the roads and sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers.

"While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Community Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving," Dutchess County officials told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Below are the best and worst times to hit the roads over the next few days, according to AAA.

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York During Labor Day Weekend

Police will also be looking for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who were not properly buckled up, and drivers who were violating the Move Over Law.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 490 crash fatalities nationwide during the 2022 Labor Day holiday.

Nearly 40 percent involved a drunk driver, and 25 percent involved drivers who were driving with a blood-alcohol content almost twice the legal limit.

