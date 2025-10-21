Sneak Peak: Massive New York State Thruway Project Finished

Drivers across the Hudson Valley are seeing big changes on one of New York’s busiest Thruway stretches.

A nearly $40 million improvement project on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley is finally complete.

Hochul Confirms Thruway Project In Orange County Is Complete

NYS Thruway Authority NYS Thruway Authority loading...

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a $36.6 million infrastructure improvement project on the Thruway (I-87) in Orange County.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The project included full and partial repairs as well as and new asphalt overlay along 48 lane miles located a few miles north of Exit 16 in Woodbury to Exit 17 in Newburgh.

NYS Thruway Authority NYS Thruway Authority loading...

“New York State continues to deliver smoother, safer roads across the state, improving the driving experience for commuters, commercial drivers and visitors,” Hochul said. “Repaving the Thruway and keeping the road smooth for drivers is a critical investment given the important role the 570-mile superhighway serves in our transportation network and our state’s economy.”

Around 53,000 Use Thruway Between Woodbury And Newburgh Every Day

The improvement project spans from mileposts 48.0 to 60.1. It's estimated that 53 thousand drivers use this stretch of the highway daily.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus says these improvements are an important investment in the county's transportation network.

“With thousands of drivers traveling this corridor every day, maintaining safe and reliable roadways is essential to supporting our residents, visitors, and local economy," Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said.

NYS Thruway Authority NYS Thruway Authority loading...

Construction started last year. Work was done in both directions. According to the New York State Thruway Authority, additional work included installing new guiderail, new reflective line striping, and upgrades to drainage and culverts.

“Infrastructure investment is essential to the vitality and safety of our region," City of Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey said. "Governor Hochul’s continued focus on modernizing our transportation corridors keeps the Hudson Valley moving forward.”

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

The 10 Most Dangerous Plants For Dogs