Massive Mega Millions Overhaul Hits New York—Are You Ready?

New Mega Millions rules in New York could change your life.

The "new version" of Mega Millions officially begins for the Tuesday, April 8 drawing.

New Version Of Mega Millions

Below are some of the changes:

Mega Millions Now Costs $5 To Play

Probably the change that will impact New Yorkers the most is the change in the price per ticket.

It used to cost $2 to purchase a Mega Millions ticket. It now costs $5.

"This is only the game's second price adjustment since the first ticket was sold more than 20 years ago and the first change since the current game matrix was adopted in 2017," Mega Millions officials stated about the price hike.

Higher Jackpots

Lotto officials say the updated game features bigger prizes at every non-jackpot prize tier, better odds to win the jackpot, better odds overall, larger starting jackpots, and faster-growing jackpots.

Officials think these changes mean the average jackpot win in the new game will top $800 million.

"Beyond big jackpots, players told us they want bigger non-jackpot prizes and that's exactly what this new game delivers,” Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium Joshua Johnston stated.

