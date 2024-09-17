Massive Fish Illegally For Sale In New York, Seller Fined

About 240 pounds of fish was taken off the market by DEC forest rangers.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its latest Police on Patrol report. The latest report includes investigating a fish market.

Investigation Into Fish Market In Bronx County, New York

ECOs Milliron, Pansini, Rappold, and Swart were joined by law enforcement agents from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to conduct compliance checks of wholesalers at a fish market in Bronx County.

At one location the DEC alleges who wholesalers was selling fish longer than allowed in New York State.

Massive Striped Bass Illegally For Sale In Bronx County

ECOs found that one Bronx County wholesaler allegedly sold multiple striped bass longer than the 38-inch maximum commercial length allowable in New York. Officers seized the fish and issued tickets for the striped bass and other observed violations

According to the DEC, as of May 1, striped bass caught in the Hudson River and tributaries north of the George Washington Bridge may only be kept if they are between 23 inches and 28 inches long. Striped bass caught south of the GW Bridge or the Delaware River can only be kept if they are between 28 inches and 31 inches long.

240 Pounds Of Fish Donated, Wholesaler Fined

ECOs Pansini and Rappold donated the seized fish, totaling 240 pounds, to the Bowery Mission, a nonprofit that provides hot meals, overnight shelter, and faith-based residential programs for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.

The unnamed defendant agreed to pay $1,300 in fines.

Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law

