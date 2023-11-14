Massive Changes Could Be Coming To Hospitals In New York State

New York State released a "nation-leading" statewide proposal for hospitals.

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the release of what's called "nation-leading statewide proposed cybersecurity regulations for hospitals."

Cybersecurity Regulations for Hospitals Proposed In New York

Person touching shield with lock, concept about security, cybersecurity, protection NicoElNino loading...

These regulations are expected to help the "state’s hospitals establish policies and procedures to safeguard health care systems from growing cyber threats," officials say.

Hochul's 2024 budget includes $500 million in funding for healthcare facilities to apply to upgrade their technology systems to comply with the proposed regulations.

"Our interconnected world demands an interconnected defense against cyber-attacks, leveraging every resource available, especially at hospitals," Hochul said. "These new proposed regulations set forth a nation-leading blueprint to ensure New York State stands ready and resilient in the face of cyber threats.”

Goal Of Proposed Cybersecurity Regulations In New York

Cybersecurity stevanovicigor loading...

The goal is to protect hospital networks and systems that are critical to providing patient care as well as protecting patient data and health records.

"New York State has significantly enhanced its cyber defenses, which are critically important to our health care system. When we protect hospitals, we protect patients," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. These nation-leading draft cybersecurity hospital regulations build on the Governor’s state of the state priority by helping protect critical systems from cyber threats and ensuring New York’s hospitals and health care facilities stay secure.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Google Google loading...

If passed hospitals across New York State must create a cybersecurity program as well as take "proven steps to assess internal and external cybersecurity risks, use defensive techniques and infrastructure, implement measures to protect their information systems from unauthorized access or other malicious acts, and take actions to prevent cybersecurity events before they happen."

Hospitals must also develop a response plan for any potential cybersecurity attack which includes notifying everyone involved. Hospitals must also test the response plan

Keith Brofsky Keith Brofsky loading...

If finalized all hospitals will have a year to comply with the new regulations.

Ten New York State hospitals were recently ranked as some of the best in the world. Take a look.

10 New York State Hospitals Rank Among The World’s Best Newsweek magazine recently published its ranking of the top hospitals in the world and 10 are here in New York State. Who made this list?

Newsweek based its list of the Top 250 hospitals on earth based on four criteria: patient care, research, innovation, and consistency. 2023 marks the fifth year the publication put together data on hospitals from around the world. This year's data reportedly includes more than 2,300 hospitals from 28 countries, approximately 400 in the Unites states.

Here's the ones from New York State:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.