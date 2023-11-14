Massive Changes Could Be Coming To Hospitals In New York State
New York State released a "nation-leading" statewide proposal for hospitals.
On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the release of what's called "nation-leading statewide proposed cybersecurity regulations for hospitals."
Cybersecurity Regulations for Hospitals Proposed In New York
These regulations are expected to help the "state’s hospitals establish policies and procedures to safeguard health care systems from growing cyber threats," officials say.
Hochul's 2024 budget includes $500 million in funding for healthcare facilities to apply to upgrade their technology systems to comply with the proposed regulations.
"Our interconnected world demands an interconnected defense against cyber-attacks, leveraging every resource available, especially at hospitals," Hochul said. "These new proposed regulations set forth a nation-leading blueprint to ensure New York State stands ready and resilient in the face of cyber threats.”
Goal Of Proposed Cybersecurity Regulations In New York
The goal is to protect hospital networks and systems that are critical to providing patient care as well as protecting patient data and health records.
"New York State has significantly enhanced its cyber defenses, which are critically important to our health care system. When we protect hospitals, we protect patients," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. These nation-leading draft cybersecurity hospital regulations build on the Governor’s state of the state priority by helping protect critical systems from cyber threats and ensuring New York’s hospitals and health care facilities stay secure.”
If passed hospitals across New York State must create a cybersecurity program as well as take "proven steps to assess internal and external cybersecurity risks, use defensive techniques and infrastructure, implement measures to protect their information systems from unauthorized access or other malicious acts, and take actions to prevent cybersecurity events before they happen."
Hospitals must also develop a response plan for any potential cybersecurity attack which includes notifying everyone involved. Hospitals must also test the response plan
If finalized all hospitals will have a year to comply with the new regulations.
