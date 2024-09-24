Massive Changes Coming To Many Movie Theaters In New York State

A $2.2 billion plan announced many changes to entice moviegoers to return to the theater. Here are the changes you can expect soon.

$2.2 Billion Investment Into Movie Theaters

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The National Association of Theatre Owners confirmed plans to invest $2.2 billion to "modernize and upgrade theatres of all sizes over the next three years."

The National Association of Theatre Owners represents about 70 percent of all movie theatres in North America. The group represents eight of the biggest chains including:

AMC Entertainment Inc., Regal Cinemas, Cinemark USA, Inc., Cineplex, Marcus Theatres Corp., B&B Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and Santikos Entertainment.

“There is no question that movie fans of all ages love heading to the local theatre to see great movies on the big screen. But the competition for consumers’ hard-earned dollars is fiercer than ever,” NATO President & CEO Michael O’Leary said. “Going to the theatre is an unparalleled entertainment experience, and exhibitors are dedicated to making every visit to their theatres memorable. This investment reflects that commitment in a tangible way that every moviegoer will see and enjoy.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

What Changes To Expect

Jani Bryson/ThinkStock Jani Bryson/ThinkStock loading...

Officials say this $2.2 billion investment will provide "moviegoers with the memorable entertainment experiences they expect and deserve."

The money will be used for many projects to modernize and improve theatres of all sizes. Updates include:

Adding the latest laser projection technology

Immersive sound systems

Installing more comfortable seating

Enhancing food and beverage offerings

Creating family entertainment options such as arcades and bowling

Investing in core site elements like state-of-the-art air conditioning, lighting, signage and carpeting.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

87506174 Hemera Technologies loading...

“This investment of resources is the next step in our industry’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that going to the theatre remains a unique and special experience for generations to come," NATO Executive Board Chair Bob Bagby stated.

50 Celebrities Born In New York State

50 Celebrities Born In New York State Famous actors, musicians athletes and more! Here are 50 celebrities that were born in New York State. From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady and all the small towns and big cities in-between. Are any of these celebs from your town? Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Keep Reading:

Missing: Over 60 Children Disappear From Homes In New York State