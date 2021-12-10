Hudson Valley, NY Coach Taped Students For Sexual Gratification

A former coach in the Hudson Valley once arrested in a child porn sting admitted to filming students for sexual gratification.

In March, New York State Police from Rhinebeck, in conjunction with the Troop K Computer Crimes Unit, arrested 50-year-old Richard G. Kelly of Hyde Park, for 14 counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance, a class E felony.

Kelly's arrested stems from an investigation and arrest of Kelly by New York State Police in 2020. Investigators discovered additional evidence of Kelly illegally filming ten victims for sexual gratification at Marist College while employed as the men’s Marist Volleyball club team, police say.

This week, Kelly, 51 pleaded guilty to ten felony counts of unlawful surveillance, according to Newsource. He faces up to 12 years in prison when sentenced.

Kelly confessed in court he taped the college students for his own sexual gratification.

Back in July 2020, State Police arrested Kelly for allegedly possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child and unlawful surveillance, both class E felonies.

Kelly was accused of possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation and surreptitiously recording candid images of unsuspecting victims, New York State Police said in a press release in 2020.

“The college unequivocally condemns these acts and is fully cooperating with the State Police in their investigation of this matter,” a Marist College spokesperson said in a statement.

