Marist Fashion Program Named Amongst Top 10 in the World

A Hudson Valley college is getting high praise.

Recently, Forbes put together a list of the top 10 college fashion programs in the world. Well, it was a list of the "Best Colleges That Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion". This list contains college programs from all over the world, including Italy, Israel, South Africa, and more. Of course, the list also named Marist College right here in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Marist College's fashion program has always been renowned. The program hosts its Silver Needle Runway each year, which is a final showcase of student work. The production is put on entirely by students. This year, it was hosted outdoors overlooking the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie. It was their 35th annual show and the theme was "Illusion". The runway show partnered with top designers like Ralph Lauren and Zac Posen, proving the college's program is top-notch. You can find out more about the Marist College fashion program here.

Forbes said in their list, "How serious is the college about its commitment to fashion? A brand-new, dedicated Digital Arts & Fashion Building opened in January 2019 with all the state-of-the-art tech at the students’ thimble-topped fingertips."

I've had the privilege of attending the Silver Needle Runway multiple times and even seeing their new state-of-the-art building. The fashion show is on par with major New York City Fashion Week shows. The building shows the college's commitment to the program. To see Marist College in the same rankings as the legendary Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City isn't surprising. But it is a well-deserved honor.