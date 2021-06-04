LaGrange Man Arrested on Five Counts of Child Pornography

A law enforcement tip followed by an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Rhinebeck resulted in the arrest of a 75 year old Dutchess County resident on child pornography charges, police say.

The New York State Police Newsroom provided the details that on Friday, June 4th, 75 year old David A. Hoffman, of Lagrage, was arrested by New York State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks. Hoffman was accused of five counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, which is categorized as a class E felony.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Rhinebeck received a law enforcement tip involving Hoffman, which then led to the execution of a search warrant at the 75 year old's LaGrange residence. Findings of the search warrant and investigation led to the discovery that Hoffman was in possession of child pornography totaling five counts.

The New York State Police Newsroom reports that following the investigation and subsequent findings, David Hoffman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Lagrange Court on June 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

No additional details about the investigation or arrest have been provided at this time.

