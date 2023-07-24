Search Across New York State For Missing Hudson Valley Woman

New York State Police are asking for help in finding a 21-year-old girl who vanished from the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police Troopers Searching For Missing Woman from Lagrange, New York

New York State Police in Poughkeepsie are searching for 21-year-old Melina M. Bixler of Lagrange. She was reported missing by her family.

Bixler was last seen wearing a long sleeve black Naruto hoodie with white jeans and black Nike sneakers. New York State Police report she's 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 114 pounds.

"Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 11530826," New York State Police shared in a press release.

Missing Woman Has Ties To Dutchess, Westchester, New York City, Dunkin'

New York State Police didn't share more information about Bixler.

According to her Facebook she has lived in New York City and White Plains in Westchester County. She currently works for Dunkin'.

People Helping From Upstate New York, Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island

New York State Police shared the information about the missing woman on their Facebook. It's been shared over 1,200 times, as of this writing.

