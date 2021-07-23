Popular Dutchess County Lake Hasn’t Seen ‘Destruction’ Like This in Over 7 Years.

The severe summer weather that the Hudson Valley has experienced over the last few weeks is leaving its mark.

Mother Nature has run the gamut of severe weather across the Hudson Valley lately. Every county over the last few weeks has suffered some kind of serious damage due to strong thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail, strong winds, confirmed microbursts, or possible tornadoes.

Dutchess County has definitely gotten hit harder than usual with serious storms, so much so that several parks have closed temporarily due to damage and power outages. Last month Bowdoin Park in Wappingers was closed to the public as they cleaned up downed trees and power lines. They reopened after a day or two.

The Town of LaGrange Parks & Recreation announced on their Facebook page that Freedom Lake at Freedom Park will be closed "until further notice."

In a Facebook announcement on July 20th, they wrote

Unfortunately due to severe damages from the storm, Freedom Lake will remain closed until further notice. Destruction of this magnitude at the lake has not happened for over 7 years and we are doing everything we can to get our lake operational in a timely manner. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate through this difficult situation.

This will also affect Freedom Park's Christmas in July celebration on Saturday, July 25. The Movie in the Park event showing Elf which originally was to be played at Freedom Lake has been moved to the bandshell.

According to a comment left by LaGrange Parks & Recreation on Facebook, they will notify pass holders through email when Freedom Lake reopens and will also update their Facebook page.

