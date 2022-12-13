Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True
Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away.
The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
Delaney Krings of Wisconsin is turning 5 this week, but sadly won't be able to celebrate like most kids her age. On Facebook, The Union Vale Fire Department explained:
The Union Vale Fire Company has organized a ‘lights parade’ at the Holiday Light Display at 8 Patrick Drive to send a video of the display to a young Wisconsin girl, 4 yr. old Delaney Krings, who is suffering from a tumor and does not have long to live. She will be turning 5 on Dec. 16. Unfortunately Delaney was too sick to take her "Make -A-Wish" trip, so seeing a video of a real "Guinness World Record” Holiday Light display is something the company felt would bring her joy.
The ERDAJT Christmas display at 8 Patrick Drive in LaGrangeville has brought joy to thousands across the Hudson Valley since 1995. This year's light show has 703,324 and in 2012 and 2014 won a Guinness World Record title for the Largest Residential Light Display. Lights go on at 4:45 pm daily.
Happy Birthday, Delaney! We hope the Hudson Valley was able to bring a smile to your face!
Learn more about Delaney's story and how you can help her family navigate this difficult time by visiting her GoFund Me page.