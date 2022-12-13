Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True

Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away.

The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.

Delaney Krings of Wisconsin is turning 5 this week, but sadly won't be able to celebrate like most kids her age. On Facebook, The Union Vale Fire Department explained:

The Union Vale Fire Company has organized a ‘lights parade’ at the Holiday Light Display at 8 Patrick Drive to send a video of the display to a young Wisconsin girl, 4 yr. old Delaney Krings, who is suffering from a tumor and does not have long to live. She will be turning 5 on Dec. 16. Unfortunately Delaney was too sick to take her "Make -A-Wish" trip, so seeing a video of a real "Guinness World Record” Holiday Light display is something the company felt would bring her joy.

Watch below as the light parade arrived at the ERDAJT's Christmas Light Display to celebrate little Delaney's 5th birthday:

The ERDAJT Christmas display at 8 Patrick Drive in LaGrangeville has brought joy to thousands across the Hudson Valley since 1995. This year's light show has 703,324 and in 2012 and 2014 won a Guinness World Record title for the Largest Residential Light Display. Lights go on at 4:45 pm daily.

Happy Birthday, Delaney! We hope the Hudson Valley was able to bring a smile to your face!

Learn more about Delaney's story and how you can help her family navigate this difficult time by visiting her GoFund Me page.

