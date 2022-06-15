Dutchess County is ‘Ready’ for Second Location of Popular Coffee Shop

You really can never have enough coffee! Right?

I know I'm not alone in saying that I LOVE COFFEE!!! Like most, I don't think I could make it through a day without at least one cup of the good stuff, and depending on where you are reading this, you most likely have a favorite place to grab a cup.

No matter where you live, the choices when it comes to getting a coffee are plentiful, we have a ton of Dunkin's from Cold Spring to Rhinebeck, Starbucks is just about everywhere from Middletown to Kingston and now we have a third option for drive-thru coffee in the Hudson Valley as one of our favorites is expanding.

What's Coming to Lagrange?

Back about a month ago I wrote an article asking if anyone knew what was coming to the under-construction site on route 55 in Lagrange? The site of a former Tompkins Mahopac Bank has been under construction for some time now, and it looks like everyone who guessed that a Ready Coffee was coming to town was right!

Ready Coffee/Facebook Ready Coffee/Facebook loading...

Ready Coffee Coming to LaGrange

It's official!! The third Ready Coffee location is coming to Lagrange according to their Facebook page. The new location opening in the fall of 2022 will be located in the Apple Valley Plaza at 704 Freedom Plains Rd, Lagrange. The new location joins the already open Ready Coffee locations at 1810 South Road (Route 9) Wappingers Falls, NY, and the Newburgh location at 61 N. Plank Rd. (Route 32) Newburgh, NY.

Ready Coffee released a video to announce the plans...



WOW!! It's raining "ready" coffee in Lagrange...LOL! The new location looks like it will be easily assessable from Route 55 once it opens. If you've never gotten a coffee at Ready Coffee you should definitely give them a try. Not only do they have some really good coffee but the people that work at the other two locations are far and away some of the friendliest people I've ever gotten coffee from.

