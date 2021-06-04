Iconic Skycliff Estate in Orange County Seeks a New Owner

If you're in the market for a new home that offers seclusion, amazing views, and unparalleled beauty then you are in luck. This iconic Orange County estate is on the market.

This home is gorgeous. Skycliff is a Tuxedo Park Estate that was built in 1907. the property features 8-acres that are gated by stonewalls and fencing. The main home on the property is nearly 10,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms.

Two guest houses and a 4-car garage create a courtyard on the property and the views are amazing featuring mountains and lakes. The heated swimming pool was inspired by the shape of Tuxedo Lake.

The asking price for this awesome estate is $6,995,000, which is an estimated monthly payment of $41,000. You're good for that right?

