Marist Building ‘Dynamic’ $60 Million Learning Center on Route 9

A massive four-story learning center complete with a mock courtroom, stock trading floor and other state-of-the-art features will replace an iconic Marist building.

When I first attended Marist College as a freshman, the Dyson Center had just opened. In 1990, this three-floor building stuck out like a sore thumb on a campus that was a hodgepodge of old buildings that were either falling apart or sorely outdated. At that time, the library was a sad little building with some microfiche and books dating back to the 1970s.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The only thing I really knew about the Dyson Center was that the upper floor was almost never used and had the cleanest public restroom on campus, which came in handy for someone who shared a townhouse with seven other people who didn't know what Clorox was.

Flash forward 32 years and Marist College has completely transformed. Now, the Dyson Center is one of the older buildings on campus, in dire need of a facelift. This June, the building will undergo a massive expansion, doubling the center's current size from 54,000 sq. ft. to 110,000 sq. ft.

YouTube/Marist YouTube/Marist loading...

According to the college, the new center will consist of new construction on its south-facing side and an additional 4th floor. The new open-concept design will feature a massive atrium welcoming students into the learning center.

YouTube/Marist YouTube/Marist loading...

The building will house the school's Student Investment Center, which features a fully-functional state-of-the-art stock trading floor.

YouTube/Marist YouTube/Marist loading...

The new Dyson Center will also include a cafe and lounge as well as a 155-seat presentation center with the latest cutting-edge acoustic technology.

YouTube/Marist YouTube/Marist loading...

Plans have been submitted with the Town of Poughkeepsie in anticipation of a June groundbreaking. The $60 million project is also expected to incorporate many environmentally sustainable elements that coincide with Marist's pledge to protect the environment.

YouTube/Marist YouTube/Marist loading...

You can find more details about this ambitious project on Marist's website. The video below shows a 3D rendering of the project that will be visible from Route 9 next to the main gate on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.