New Crystal Shop Set to Shine in Walden, NY

There are many things that are truly music to my ears but most importantly, when I hear of a new crystal shop opening in the Hudson Valley.

How many crystal shops can Hudson Valley towns have? The answer is, never enough. It's interesting because for the most part, they typically all have the same idea, spreading good vibes. We all know that is something that we can benefit right now, more than ever.

Each crystal shop has a similar theme but overall, they are different.

Canva Canva loading...

As I would say, "the vibe" typically matches the owner and their intentions. I have had great experiences and other times, just an "okay" experience.

We can come together to celebrate the start of new businesses.

Throughout the Hudson Valley, many businesses have closed their doors, some for personal reasons, others from inflation and those who just wanted to retire and move on.

It seems that once a week we're reading about a place closing while another is just beginning. I believe that's the beauty in small communities.

Saying goodbye to local businesses who have been apart of the community for years is bittersweet.

However, can we welcome in new businesses with open arms and continue to support our fellow neighbors.

Here is a list of some of the Hudson Valley restaurants that have recently closed their doors.

On a positive note, these restaurants have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

88 Charles Street Restaurant opened in Montgomery under new ownership.

Reserva brings a new wine bar to Beacon.

Tony and Nick's Italian Kitchen opened their doors in Kingston.

A lot is happening in the Hudson Valley.

Middletown is always looking forward to a new seafood restaurant, find out more here.

Find out more about Hudson Valley restaurants that recently opened here.

Where is this new crystal shop?

Canva Canva loading...

Sage Moon Botanical opened their doors in Walden, New York. They recently had their grand reopening. Being one the newest crystal shops in Orange County, they have a lot to offer. From gorgeous crystals to healing books, jewelry, t-shirts and more.

I was most excited to see their herb wall, we could all use some healing in our lives.

Take a look at their Instagram below.



View this profile on Instagram @sagemoonbotanical • Instagram photos and videos

If you loved this article as much as I did, you can also have your astrology loving friends check it out. Better yet, bring them to these shops in the Hudson Valley for a day filled with good vibes by clicking here.

Sage Moon Botanical

35 Main St, Walden NY 12586

Have you ever been to a crystal shop before? Would you go here? Share with us below.

The 5 Friendliest Businesses in the Hudson Valley The staffs at these Hudson Valley stores are a pleasure to encounter. If you're looking for a pleasant shopping experience, be sure to visit these businesses that happen to have the friendliest employees in the Hudson Valley.