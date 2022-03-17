What Other States Will Honor Your New York State Pistol Permit?
You have a New York State Pistol Permit, do you know which other states allow you to use that permit? Which counties in New York can you use it in as well?
So you are going outside of New York State, where can you bring your pistol?
Keep in mind that there are places where you can not bring your gun, regardless of if that state has reciprocity with New York State. Those places include (but are not limited to) schools, banks, and federal buildings.
So, how many states will give reciprocity for a New York State Concealed Carry Permit?
According to multiple sources, there are 23 states out of 50 that will allow you to use your NYS Pistol Permit, provided you also follow their state laws for carrying. Some of those states are also known as 'Permit-less Carry' States, where you don't need a permit to carry concealed.
So what are the states that you can conceal carry in? Which ones?
The States that you can conceal carry in that offer reciprocity to New York State are: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky,
Maine, Montana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming have "Permit-less Carry". The State of Michigan will honor the NYS Carry Permit, but only for permanent residents of NYS.
Where can you carry concealed in the State of New York, are there any restrictions?
Remember that you can only carry concealed in New York State, outside of the 5 counties of New York City. The other reminder you might need is to remember to recertify your permit every 5 years, so you don't lose your privileges', or have to go through that lengthy process of re-applying for the permit.