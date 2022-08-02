Is It Really Now Legal to Carry a Gun in a National Park?

There are many National Parks in the United States. In fact, there are 423 areas across 85 million acres of land in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and other US Territories. Have you been to any of them? Many of them?

For New York residents that also hold gun carry permits, can you bring your gun with you into the National Parks? Is there really a law for that? What does it mean to your second amendment rights?

Can you carry your gun into a National Park, legally?

The answer to that is it depends. The 'how is this possible" deals back to the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009, where the following was snuck into the legal piece of the document on pages 33 of 37.

The possession of the firearm is in compliance with the law of the State in which the unit of the National Park System or the National Wildlife Refuge System is located.

Legally, you can carry the weapon, if the particular state you are in says it's okay, but what are you not legally allowed to do in the National Park with said firearm?

So, keep in mind you can carry your gun if the state you're in says it's okay, but you are not allowed to shoot anything unless it is for self-defense. You are not allowed to do target practice or aim at any person unless it is for self-defense.

