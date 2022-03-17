It's a great way to make sure everyone has food on their table.

No one should ever have to worry about not having enough food for themselves or their family. Between COVID-19 and everything else going on in our world, it's safe to say things have been pretty difficult for everyone. Sometimes asking for help can be hard, but there are some great services here in the Hudson Valley to help out the residents.

What is a free farm stand?

If someone is in need, they can go to one of these to get free fruits and vegetables for their home. People are advised to wear a mask and bring their own bags while attending.

Where can I find help?

THURSDAY, March 24th- the Free Farm Stand will go from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM on 12 Satterlee Road in Wappingers Falls

FRIDAY, April 8th- the Free Marketplace will go on from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM on 194 Tompkins Terrace in Beacon (marketplace also include pantry staple options)

THURSDAY, April 14th- the Free Marketplace will go on from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM on 414 Rocky Glen Road in Beacon (marketplace also include pantry staple options)

They are looking for volunteers at the locations above and it could be a great way to give back to the community. If you are in Ulster County, there is the SUNY New Paltz food pantry that can provide some assistance with food. When it comes to Orange County, there is a Salvation Army food bank for even more help.

