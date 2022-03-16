Have you been annoyed, angry, or frustrated with your Central Hudson bill? Since the change over to the new software system in September of 2021, there have been more and more complaints shared with friends on social media. Have you been affected?

The reasons for the increase in your bill have been because the energy is costing Central Hudson more, while you probably can't do anything about that, how can you at least try to get accurate information for your bill to Central Hudson?

How can you help Central Hudson get accurate info for your residential bill?

How to Generate Electrician Leads: Top 27 Electrician Marketing Ideas to Get More Electrical Jobs Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

One of the big ways you can help to (attempt) to get a more accurate bill, is to enter your meter reading yourself. While it doesn't sound like it should be that difficult, depending on the type of meter you have, it can be a little tricky.

How can you go about reading your own utility meter? Is that legal?

welcomia welcomia loading...

While Central Hudson gives you an estimated bill one month (allegedly based on what you have used previously) and then the following month you are supposed to have your meter read by a Central Hudson employee, to give you an actual cost. So estimated one month, real the next. Because of covid and staffing issues, that has not been happening and in a few cases, people are getting estimated bills for three months in a row.

How to tell what kind of electric meter you have? Is the meter electric or analog?

Track your expenses Ivan Kruk // Shutterstock loading...

To read your meter, find out what kind you have. Do you have an old-fashioned or analog meter or do you have a digital meter? If you have a digital meter, you can just enter the number on the CH website, or you can take a photo of it and upload it.

What happens if you have an analog electric meter? How do you read that?

tab1962 tab1962 loading...

Those are a little more complicated. Seriously, how could 5 little dials look one way to you and then a whole different way to the electric company? When you can, take a photo of it, make sure to get your meter number on the photo, and then upload it. Can't do that? How do you read them? According to the Central Hudson website, here is how you can read the meters if you don't want to take a photo: Starting from left to right, observe on each dial where the position of the hand falls. If the hand falls between two numbers, choose the lower number, otherwise use the number at which the hand points directly.



LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Do These Things to Prepare For Wind Advisory Wind advisory? Here are a few things to do in advance to prepare