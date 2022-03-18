At Last! Legendary Poughkeepsie Deli Opens New Location

It’s been a long time coming, but the day that we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. Rossi’s Deli has opened in their new location at Eastdale Village Town Center on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie. We’ve known about this for a long time, but that pesky global pandemic slowed everything down. Rossi’s is well worth the wait.

Mind you, it’s just a soft opening right now, but that’s still great news. The soft opening will showcase Rossi’s new bakery and antipasti stations. And here is something very cool about the new Rossi’s Eastdale location. It’s actually Rossi & Sons Alimentari. Alimentari is loosely translated to market in English, and it’s the Rossi take of an old school Italian food hall.

The initial phase of the opening will introduce the Salumi and Mozzarella Antipasto bar including meat sliced to order, custom antipasto plates, and fresh mozzarella. The Artisan Bakery station features wild yeast fermented artisan loaves, pastries, and more, all using local heritage grain. There’s even an espresso bar.And guess what? We’ve got pictures. Big thanks to my photographer friend Chuck who ran to the soft opening to get photos. And food, no doubt.

That’s just the soft opening. In the coming days and weeks we can look forward to sandwiches and paninis, salads, a made to order pasta station and a whole lot more.

