We're living in a time some economists call the Great Resignation. Since COVID, record numbers of Americans have quit their jobs. Some simply don't want to be in the office around others anymore, while others have sighted staffing shortages and the increased workload demands. Workers seem to be quitting in droves. A number of these people resigning don't even have other jobs lined up when they quit.

READ MORE: See 50 remote jobs that can pay well

But who's resigning and where?

WalletHub conducted a study of all 50 states, and the District of Columbia to find out where people have quit in the last month, as well as last 12 months. It looks like Alaska leads the nation in employees quitting. South Carolina, Georgia, Delaware, and Kentucky rounded out the top five for resignations.

loading...

Where is New York?

According to this study, New Yorkers have the least amount of employees walking away from their jobs in the entire nation (the state was 51st overall). Connecticut was 49th, Massachusetts 48th, Pennsylvania 47th, and New Jersey 44th.

Where New York Still Struggles

We love New York, right? You may hear of residents moving out of the state every year for greener pastures, but a recent study ranks the Empire State as a pretty good location to live in overall. But, there are some categories that New York ranked near the bottom of the nation in. A website called TOP Agency compiled a list of all the states and ranked them on eight key dimensions: Affordability, Crime & Safety, Economy, Education, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Opportunity, and Quality of Life. Where is New York? Overall, we ranked as the 19th best state to live in. We were 6th best for Healthcare and 8th best for Crime & Safety.

Methodology

As we watch the news every night, the fact that New York ranked so well in crime and safety may surprise some. TOP Agency boke down that category into such metrics as; motor vehicle theft and damage, hate crimes, burglary, homicide, property crime, robbery rate, fraud and identity theft, mass shooting casualties, sex offenders, fatal motor vehicle crashes, and fire fatalities. The rates from each metric were broken down per 100K people from the year 2020. So, consider the state's overall population, and the fact that a lot of the higher violent crimes are committed in New York City.

Where We Need Improvement

New York ranked 47th overall for Affordability and 44th for Economy.

Read More: NY Still a Decent Place to Live, But Struggles in Some Areas | https://wpdh.com/study-new-york-still-a-decent-place-to-live-but-struggles-in-some-areas/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral