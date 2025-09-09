Marijuana Crisis Explodes As Poisonings Surge In New York

Marijuana is fueling a health emergency across New York. ER visits tied to weed are spiking, and experts say the crisis is only getting worse.

An increasing number of New Yorkers are being rushed to hospitals because of weed.

That's according to Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM), a bipartisan, non-profit organization that was against New York's legalization of marijuana.

"As New York State approaches $1 billion in sales from recreational marijuana, Smart Approaches to Marijuana has taken the opportunity to compile the top-line data that indicates that this policy has failed to deliver as promised," SAM states.

Marijuana-Related Emergency Department Visits Skyrocket In Hudson Valley

SAM reports that marijuana-related emergency department visits increased by 147 percent in the Hudson Valley.

It's up 82 percent in Central New York and 52 percent in New York City.

Statewide, marijuana-related emergency department visits are up 44 percent in "recent years," SAM reports.

SAM also says, "Cannabis-related poisonings continue to be on the rise in New York since legalization."

More People Driving Under The Influence

New York State Police is also reporting an "uptick" in people driving high.

"We are seeing an uptick in the number of people driving under the influence of drugs. Though the consumption of cannabis may be legal, it is not legal here nor anywhere in the country to drive while you are under the influence of drugs," New York State Police Major Stephen Udice told SAM.

