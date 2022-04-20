Margaritaville Resort Village to Open Near Hudson Valley in 2024

The Margaritaville hospitality company has revealed plans for its very first resort village set to break ground just outside the Hudson Valley.

Jimmy Buffett's lifestyle brand of kicking back and sipping on frozen drinks has spawned resort destinations in Key West, Cancun, The Bahamas, and dozens of other exotic locations. Now parrot heads will be able to visit the swim-up bar at an all-new resort that will be located just a short drive from the Hudson Valley.

On Monday the hospitality company announced that it will be opening the very first Margaritaville Resort Village in the Pocono Mountains. The vacation destination will transform the historic Pocono Manor hotel and spa into a tropical oasis featuring a luxury hotel, campground, bungalows and townhomes.

The original Pocono Manor resort was opened by a group of Quakers over 120 years ago. After falling into disrepair and suffering a devastating fire, the resort and spa have remained closed. Margaritaville executives say that the vacation destination will breathe new life into the iconic hotel while giving a nod to the site's rich history.

Margaritaville Hotel Pocono Mountains will pay homage to the original Pocono Manor built in 1902, providing wilderness gardens, unique restaurants, swimming pools, endless activities, and live entertainment. The LandShark Bar & Grill, adjacent to the hotel, will offer beautiful views of two states and embody the charm of the Poconos.

In addition to a luxury hotel, the resort will also feature "Camp Margaritaville" featuring RV and Super Premium RV sites and cabins with their own golf cart, hot tub, hammock, fire pit and covered "living room." The campground will also feature a Margaritaville store, fitness center, Cheeseburger in Paradise Restaurant, game room, and a 5 o’Clock Somewhere Swim-Up Bar.

If hotel or campsite living isn't for you, the Margaritaville resort will also feature bungalows inspired by the historic rustic cabins found all over the Poconos area. In addition to the tiny homes, a selection of townhouses will also be built within walking distance of the hotel for those looking to make their vacation permanent.

Since most Margaritaville resorts are built in areas where it's warm year-round, the Pocono destination will need to make some adjustments during the winter months. Seasonal attractions like a LandShark tube slide and an ice bar will offered to guests as well as a winter market featuring shops, crafts and baked goods surrounding the frozen pond.

Margaritaville Resort Village will begin construction next year and is scheduled to open sometime in 2024.

