Warning: Phony Optimum Scam Going On in Ulster County, NY

Residents are being advised to be alert.

According to the Town of Lloyd Police, there's a new scam that's been confirmed and it is someone claiming that they are from Optimum.

More details on the scam:

Apparently, the scammer says the victim needs to send them $249.00, and a tech will then come the following week and install a new Optimum box. The person hangs up quickly after that, how rude.

Confirmation that this is wrong:

According to the Town of Lloyd police, they said Optimum has confirmed this is a scam and that they have nothing to do with this.

What to do if you're contacted by the scammer:

If you receive one of these calls, DO NOT GIVE THEM ANY INFORMATION. Another tip is to try to get a screenshot or write down the number that is calling you. Of course, and this is very important, contact your local police department and explain to them everything that happened.

It's a shame that these kinds of scams keep happening, but it's important everyone knows about them and can be on alert. You can pass this article along to help warn other people about what's going on as well. If you have been a victim of one of these scams or know someone that has, let us know more on the station app.

