How to Poo With a View in the Hudson Valley, According to the DEC

Poo with a view is what we're going to call it.

The Hudson Valley is known for some of the most phenomenal views and hiking trails across the country. Thousands of visitors and locals alike flock to the valley year-round to hike the trails and take in the gorgeous sights.

Some of these trails are long and may take hours to accomplish. Which has us asking what if you have to go to the bathroom while hiking? More specifically, when you have to go #2.

Listen, s**t happens and it can happen any time anywhere. Wouldn't you rather know the proper protocol when it does and you're not near a public restroom?

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation thinks so. If you missed it this week, they shared during #LeaveNoTraceTuesday the 4 steps you should follow if nature calls while you're in nature.

In all seriousness, the DEC writes:

If you need to poo while hiking to a view, Leave No Trace is our goal, so please dig a hole! Not doing your business correctly while in the woods can make the great outdoors...not so great

Here's how the DEC breaks down your outdoor exPOOrience:

You should be at least 200 feet from a trail/campsite or bodies of water.

Find a secluded spot and make sure to clear your area

After clearing your spot, dig your hole.

Once you're cleared and ready to go, there are several different ways you can squat and make yourself comfortable before you relieve yourself.

What should you bring with you in case of a bathroom emergency? The DEC has it all laid out for you:

Hopefully, these steps are helpful on your next hiking trip. If you need a reminder you can watch the hilariously informative DEC video below:

