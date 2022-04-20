Award Winning Celebrity Chef Doing a Pop-Up in Woodstock

For years the residents of the Hudson Valley got to enjoy the great food at New World Home Cooking in Saugerties. And during that time, New World owner and Chef Ric Orlando made quite a splash. Not only did he run one of the best restaurants in the area, but he also made a few appearances on the Food Network.

He became a Chopped champion and he beat Bobby Flay on the show Beat Bobby Flay. Bobby Flay's latkes couldn't hold a candle to Ric Orlando's latkes. Sadly, Ric closed New World Home Cooking in Saugerties, NY a few years ago, but he never stopped cooking. Thank goodness.

And now you have a chance to actually enjoy a meal cooked by Chef Orlando right here in the Hudson Valley. In fact, it will be right in Woodstock, not too far from where New World Home Cooking used to be. Ric will be holding a New World Home Cooking Classics Pop-Up at Oriole 9 on Tinker Street in Woodstock on Friday, April 29, from 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM. If you miss dining at New World Home Cooking, you'll be delighted to know Ric will be cooking some of the best-loved dishes from the restaurant. And if you always wanted to try New World but never got there, now is your chance.

Some of the great dishes Chef Orlando will be serving at the Pop-Up include BBQ salmon on peanut slaw, jerk chicken on pineapple rice, ropa vieja on a big plantain, New World's white bean dip, eggplant meatballs with four cheeses, Ric's Best Bananas Foster on vanilla ice cream, and much more.

How do you get to be part of this one-time-only pop-up? It's only $75 plus tax and service, and that's a great deal for a meal from an award-winning chef. You can get more information and tickets to the dinner right here. Sounds to me like a road trip to Woodstock may be just the thing.

