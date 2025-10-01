Why Are New Yorkers Suddenly Getting Extra Paychecks This Month?

This month could bring a big treat to many New Yorkers, and it has nothing to do with Halloween.

Many New Yorkers are getting an extra paycheck in October.

New Yorkers who are paid weekly on Fridays will actually see five paychecks this month, instead of the typical four.

That's because there are five Fridays during the month of October.

If you're paid bi-weekly, you might get three paychecks this month.

It depends. But there's a really simple test to figure out if you're going to get three paychecks this month.

If you get a paycheck on Friday, Oct. 3, you're going to get three paychecks this month.

If you qualify, this is your last three-payday month until May 2026.

If you were paid on Sept. 26, you won't get the "extra" check in October. If you don't qualify for the extra paycheck this month, your next chance comes in January 2026.

Don't Treat It As An Extra Check

Financial experts warn it's not really "extra" money. These checks are part of the 52-week pay cycle that doesn’t fit evenly into a 12-month calendar.

Financial experts say treat this "bonus” paycheck like regular income, not free money.

