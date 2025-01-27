Many New Yorkers May Lose Car Registration, State Making Millions
Secret speed cameras are raking in millions for New York State as some New Yorkers are denied when renewing car registrations.
In April 2023, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program."
Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement
The pilot program was such a success Hochul continued the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program. In her latest budget, Hochul proposed making the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program "permanent."
Hidden Cameras Installed In Construction Zones On I-87, I-84 Across New York
Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program places hidden cameras across New York State in construction zones. See more below:
Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement In New York State
Hochul also hopes to expand the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program to include MTA Bridges and Tunnels and NYS Bridge Authority properties.
How Much Are You Fined?
New Yorkers caught speeding by a hidden camera will be mailed a fine within 14 business days.
According to the New York State DOT fines include:
- First Violation: $50 fine
- Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of first violation
- Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of first violation
What If You Don't Pay The Fine?
Additional late fees are possible if you don't pay your fine in a timely fashion, officials say.
If you refuse to pay, you may not be able to renew your registration.
"Failure to pay fines may result in a registration hold placed on the vehicle," the DOT States
New York State Has Made Millions
According to numbers released by the New York State DOT, New York State has collected just under $12 million since the program began in April 2023.
New York State made about $8 million in 2024.
Operation Hardhat Continues In New York State
