Many Want Kanye West To Move To New York, Rename City
A large amount of Empire State residents would likely be happy if Kanye West became a New Yorker.
We reported last week that Kanye West reportedly wants to buy the City of Rye in Westchester County and then drop the "R" in the city's name. Rye would then become Ye, pronounced Yay, like how the "ye" in Kanye is pronounced.
According to Insider, the report stated the rap mogul wants to donate around millions to the town to rename it Ye, noting the money, which is about 10 percent of the rap mogul's wealth would completely pay off the Rye city and school bond debt.
The rumor is apparently from an anonymous source who is close with West. The viral report adds West was with realtors looking to buy three properties, for a home, music studio/ creative think-tank and a church.
If Kanye West did move to the Lower Hudson Valley, you may be surprised to learn it appears many would be happy to welcome Kanye. According to the New York State Board of Elections, nearly 2,000 Empire State residents voted for Kanye West in the 2020 Presidental election.
West did not appear on the ballot but 1,897 New Yorkers had Kanye West as a write-in. 280 people from Bronx County wrote in Kanye West, the most of any county in New York. Queens County had 240 votes for Kanye West, New York County 208 and Nassau County 231.
West's potential future home county, Westchester County, had the most write-in votes out of any county in the Mid-Hudson region.
- Dutchess County: 41 Votes
- Orange County: 60 Votes
- Ulster County: 12 Votes
- Putnam County: 15 Votes
- Sullivan County: 6 Votes
- Westchester County: 118 Votes
- Rockland County: 40 Votes
