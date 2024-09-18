Many In New York Won’t Get COVID Shot, But Cases Are Rising

Most Americans don't plan to get the latest COVID booster shot, which might be a bad idea cause cases are increasing, again.

A new study found that while most Americans plan to get this year's flu shot, they won't get the new COVID-19 booster.

The new survey from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that 56 percent of Americans will get the latest flu shot.

However, only 43 percent say they plan to get another COVID booster. 33 percent of the respondents said they've gotten COVID vaccines in the past, but won't again.

Doctors recommend that everyone including children over six months of age receive the updated COVID shots and that all over six get annual flu shots.

COVID Cases Up Over 30 Percent Over Past Two Weeks

According to the CDC, COVID cases are up 15 percent over the past week. The previous week COVID cases were up 17 percent from the week before.

COVID hospitalizations, emergency department visits and deaths are also up over the past two weeks, according to numbers provided by the CDC.

COVID Very High In 23 States

New federal data shows 23 states reporting "very high" levels of COVID activity in wastewater.

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York

