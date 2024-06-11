Many In New York Sick From Food All Told To ‘Destroy & Discard’

Over 160 people have gotten sick.

The CDC continues to warn about a salmonella outbreak in cucumbers sold in New York State and a number of states.

Many Sick From Recalled Cucumbers

The CDC confirmed at least 162 people have gotten sick from the cucumbers. 19 of those are from New York State, according to the CDC.

Cucumbers Sold In New York State Recalled

Below are photos of the recalled products and much more information.

The whole cucumbers were recalled "due to the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella," according to the FDA.

Salmonella is an organism "that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections" in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

At Least 54 Hospitalized

At least 54 people were hospitalized because of the outbreak, the CDC reports.

The cucumbers are from Fresh Start Produce, based in Florida, but were shipped to many states, including the Empire State.

"Consumers should check with their retailer or place of purchase to determine whether the recalled cucumbers were sold where they shop," the FDA states

Anyone who consumed the recalled products are urged to call your doctor if you have symptoms like bloody diarrhea and excessive vomiting.

What To Do If You Purchased These Recalled Products In New York

Anyone with these recalled cucumbers is told to "not consume" the products and should "destroy and discard."

