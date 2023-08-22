Many Hurt, 1 Stabbed, 2 Hit By Wrong-Way Cars In Hudson Valley

Many people were hit by two cars driving in the wrong direction. Then one person was stabbed and one of the drivers pointed a shotgun at others.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information following a violent Sunday afternoon.

Violent Afternoon In the City Of Poughkeepsie, New York

Disturbing Video Of 'Disturbance' In Dutchess County, New York

Video from the scene, posted to social media but since deleted, shows one attacker repeatedly hitting one victim.

Also seen in the video is one man pointing a shotgun at others.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene. Police confirmed to him one person was stabbed and the other person was hit by a car.

"Detectives spent the next couple of hours collecting evidence trying to determine the circumstances of what happened," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Two People Arrested

Two people were arrested on the scene. 43-year-old Rakim Paulin of Beacon and 40-year-old Jeremy Taylor of the City of Poughkeepsie.

Paulin was charged with assault and attempted assault, felonies. Taylor was charged with felony assault.

Both are being held pending arraignment.

Poughkeepsie Police Seek Witnesses

Police ask for witnesses to come forward.

"There were multiple witnesses to this incident, some of whom may have recorded what they witnessed on video. Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or has a recording of this incident should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577," police stated in a press release.

